Report: San Francisco 49ers restructure Nick Bosa's contract

The San Francisco 49ers have restructured the contract of five-time Pro Bowl EDGE Nick Bosa, according to Spotrac. $21.4 million of his salary is being converted into a signing bonus.

Bosa is still guaranteed $22.7 million in 2026, which means he’ll be receiving the veteran minimum million to make up for the rest. The move clears up $17.1 of cap space for the 49ers as free agency continues.

He signed a five-year, $170 million contract with the 49ers in 2023 at the start of the season. The deal included a $50 million signing bonus and $122.5 million guaranteed.

Bosa played just three games during the 2025 season after tearing his ACL in September. Still, he was productive before going down having recorded 17 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on the young season.

At the time, Bosa, now 28, was in the middle of his seventh season with the 49ers. He’s a former No. 2 overall pick out of Ohio State, and Bosa’s been one of the league’s best pass rushers ever since.

Aside from the 2020 season, Bosa has played at least 14 games in each of his first six seasons. This includes a career-best 18.5 sacks and NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors during the 2022 season.

In total, Bosa has 64.5 sacks in his career to go along with 278 total tackles. Coming from an elite family of football players, including brother Joey Bosa, losing him for the entire 2025 season was a massive loss for the 49ers.

