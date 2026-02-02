Savannah Guthrie, the main co-anchor of NBC News morning show Today, will not cover the 2026 Winter Olympics as her mom remains missing. According to Sara Nathan and Eric Todisco of Page Six, Guthrie will drop out of hosting the Winter Olympics opening ceremony for NBC. She was due to be in Italy for the start of the Olympics on Friday.

Page Six said that Savannah Guthrie was going to stay in Italy for a week to record Today with former co-host Hoda Kotb, who will be there for the entire 2026 Games. An NBC source told the outlet, “There is no way Savannah will be there.”

Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, was last seen at her residence in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday around 9:30 p.m. local time. Her family reported her missing late Sunday morning, and police said Nancy’s disappearance is being treated as a crime.

Savannah Guthrie is no stranger to covering Olympics

“We believe now, after we process that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime, and we’re asking the community’s help,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said. Police said that a churchgoer called the family to say Nancy hadn’t shown up for services on Sunday morning. Her family dropped her off at her home just after 9:30 on Saturday night.

Guthrie did not appear on Monday’s episode of Today, but her co-hosts shared her statement. “On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support,” the statement said. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.”

Guthrie was set to host the Olympic opening ceremony for the fourth time. The 54-year-old recently covered the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Guthrie has been a co-host of Today since 2012, but joined NBC News in 2007 as a legal analyst and correspondent.