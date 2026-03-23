The Seattle Seahawks and Jaxon Smith-Njigba came to an agreement on record setting contract, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He is now the highest paid receiver in NFL history.

“ESPN Sources: Offensive Player of the Year and Super-Bowl champion Jaxon Smith-Njigba reached agreement with the Seattle Seahawks on a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension that now makes him the highest-paid WR in NFL history,” Schefter wrote on Twitter/X. “The deal averages $42.15 million per year, and includes over $120 million guaranteed, both setting records for any wide receiver.”

Smith-Njigba had a phenomenal season for Seattle, hauling in 119 catches for a league-leading 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. It led to Offensive Player of the Year honors for the former Ohio State star.

Although Smith-Njigba was held to just four catches for 27 yards in the Super Bowl, Seattle came out on top with a 29-13 win. It marked the Seahawks’ second Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba signs record-setting deal with Seahawks

Moving forward for Seattle’s prospects, Smith-Njigba should be a huge part of a repeat bid for the Seahawks. With QB Sam Darnold under center, Seattle has quite the duo.

“Wow, what an honor,” Smith-Njigba said. “I want to first give all the glory to God. Second, I want to give it to my teammates. I want to thank y’all. I love y’all. You are who I do it for each and every week. I want to give this award to my father. Going into my last year (at Ohio State), he told me to pray for wisdom and I did. Before going into that season, I wanted to be a top-five Draft choice. I wanted to be a Heisman candidate and a bunch of things.

“Ultimately, I wasn’t able to play. With that time, I grew wise and figured out a lot about myself and who I wanted to do it for. Ultimately, I dropped to the 20th Draft pick, where I was selected by the Seattle Seahawks. I can’t thank everyone involved enough. Much love and have a great night.”

With the OPOY win, Smith-Njigba became the fourth different wide receiver to win the award in the 21st century (Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp, and Michael Thomas.) He now has a Lombardi Trophy to go along with his OPOY trophy.