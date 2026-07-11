Report: Seattle Seahawks to be sold for record price of $9.6 billion

A group led by San Francisco 49ers limited partner Vinod Khosla has agreed to purchase the Seattle Seahawks for $9.6 billion, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday. The sale sets a new record for the highest sale price for an NFL franchise.

The Seahawks were owned by former owner Paul G. Allen’s estate after he passed away in 2018. Allen’s sister, Jody, has controlled both the franchise and the Portland Trail Blazers since, although Paul told her to later sell both and donate the proceeds to charity.

According to CNBC, the Seahawks had a $7 billion valuation entering the 2025 season. However, ESPN reported the franchise could command between $7 billion and $8 billion. That sale price ended up at a whopping $9.6 billion, much higher than the previous valuation. For reference, the Washington Commanders set an NFL record when they sold for $6.05 billion in 2023.

A group led by San Francisco 49ers limited partner Vinod Khosla has agreed to purchase the Seattle Seahawks for $9.6 billion, a record sale price for an NFL franchise, per @SethWickersham and me. pic.twitter.com/OfX9S788hm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 11, 2026

In January, the estate claimed that the Seahawks were not currently up for sale, although it acknowledged that it would be at some point, per Allen’s wishes. ESPN reported soon after that the organization would be up for sale soon. The estate declined to comment on a future sale at the time, in a statement given to Pro Football Talk.

“We don’t comment on rumors or speculation, and the team is not for sale,” the statement said. “We’ve already said that will change at some point per Paul’s wishes, but I have no news to share. Our focus right now is winning the Super Bowl and completing the sale of the Portland Trail Blazers in the coming months.”

Seattle Seahawks enter 2026 season as defending Super Bowl Champions

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a phenomenal season, in which they posted a 17-3 record (including postseason) and won their second Super Bowl in franchise history. Head coach Mike Macdonald, however, doesn’t plan on coasting off last season’s success in 2026.

“We’re a new team, and we have to re-become the team that we’re destined to be,” Macdonald told NFL.com this offseason. “There’s a lot of new pieces, and I think that’s where the focus is. OK, how can we get those ground elements back to where we want them? What’s a better way in terms of our process? How can we do Phase One better? How can we do Phase Two—even though we’re going to alter the schedule a little bit—how can we do those things the best we can and take those things to the next level?”

The last back-to-back Super Bowl Champions were the Kansas City Chiefs, which won Super Bowl LVII (2022) and Super Bowl LVIII (2023).

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this article.