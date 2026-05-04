Report: Skip Bayless to reunite with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take for 'one-time show'

Skip Bayless will reunite with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take, according to Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy. It will occur this Friday and is reportedly a “one-time show.”

“The 58-year-old Smith successfully pushed ESPN to bring on (Shannon) Sharpe as a semi-regular debate partner during football season, following the Hall of Fame tight end’s exit from FS1,” McCarthy wrote. “So don’t be surprised if this ‘one-time’ reunion with (Skip) Bayless turns into a recurring element of the show.”

Bayless was last on television in 2024 with FS1 on his show Undisputed. He mostly co-hosted with Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe before the latter left for ESPN. Bayless had an eight-year stint at the network following his departure from ESPN.

Bayless was most known for his time on ESPN’s First Take alongside Smith. Eventually, the long-time paired hosts split up as the former took his debate show to FS1.

Skip Bayless to return to ESPN’s ‘First Take’

Skip Bayless’ last iteration of Undisputed featured a rotating cast of panelists, including Keyshawn Johnson, Michael Irvin, Richard Sherman, Rachel Nichols and Paul Pierce. However, it did not have the same effect as debating with Sharpe.

Bayless originally signed a four-year, $32 million deal in 2021, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand. After leaving the network, Bayless focused on his own podcast to stay in the sports media universe.

Bayless, a Vanderbilt alum, began his journalism career in print at the Miami Herald following graduation. A long career featuring radio and television expanded into the debate show format.

Following the success of ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption and Around the Horn, Bayless’ show Cold Pizza, which evolved into First Take, caused his and Smith’s popularity to skyrocket. A polarizing figure in sports media, it remains to be seen if this will be a “one-time” show or a full return to debate television.