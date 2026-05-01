Report: Steelers' DK Metcalf won't face criminal charges for assaulting Lions fan

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver DK Metcalf won’t face any criminal charges for the Dec. 21 altercation with a Detroit Lions fan during a game inside Ford Field, according to the Detroit Free Press. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced the decision in a statement released Friday to the Free Press.

“After an extensive review of all the relevant evidence, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that charges will not [be] issue[d] in this case,” the Wayne County Prosecutor’s statement read, via the Detroit Free Press.

Metcalf was suspended for two games by the NFL for the altercation, which occurred when the Pro Bowl receiver left the Steelers’ sideline and approached Kennedy in the Ford Field stands during the Dec. 21 game in Detroit. After a brief exchange, Metcalf aggressively grabbed Kennedy by his shirt and then swatted at Kennedy’s face before making his way back to the Steelers bench. CBS’s cameras caught the entire incident and aired it on national TV.

“At approximately 5:30 p.m. [on Dec. 21, 2025], it is alleged that [Kennedy] left his seat holding a Metcalf jersey to get an autograph,” the prosecutor’s statement read, via the Free Press. “As he approached the front railing of the stands, he said something to Mr. Metcalf. As Mr. Metcalf approached the stands, there was a brief interaction where Mr. Metcalf grabbed his shirt and pushed him back. The fan did not appear to be injured, nor did he seek medical attention at the game.”

Kennedy, a self-described longtime Lions season ticketholder, is still pursuing a $100 million civil defamation lawsuit filed in February against Metcalf, the Steelers organization, Ford Field management, and former NFL players Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Shannon Sharpe. Kennedy’s civil suit alleges Metcalf, Johnson, and Sharpe helped spread “defamatory and life-altering statements” about Kennedy in the hours immediately after the controversial Dec. 21 incident, according to the Free Press.

Johnson appeared on Sharpe’s “Nightcap” podcast that aired the next day and claimed Metcalf’s actions were the result of Kennedy calling him a racial slur: “[The fan] called him the N-word, and he did call his mom [the c-word],” Johnson told Sharpe.

“The false allegations, which were republished by major outlets including ESPN, Yahoo Sports, and USA Today, went viral across social media platforms with millions of views, branding Kennedy as a racist on a national scale and subjecting him to death threats, hate mail, and severe damage to his business reputation,” Kennedy’s lawyer Jon Marko told FOX 2 in February. “Despite Kennedy’s attorneys sending formal retraction demands to the defendants, none have issued public corrections or clarifications, allowing the false narrative to persist and continue causing harm to Kennedy’s personal and professional life.”

Marko made it clear the prosecutor’s decision will have no impact on Kennedy’s civil suit: “I think a reasonable person, upon seeing the video, would consider that an assault and/or a battery under the criminal law,” Marko told the Free Press, adding it was “not surprising” the Wayne County prosecutor declined to press charges against Metcalf because it would cost the office “tremendous resources.”