Report: Steelers place right-of-first-refusal tender on Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed a right-of-first-refusal tender on Aaron Rodgers, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. This means he can accept a 10 percent raise off last year’s salary, which would pay him $15 million this year, and the Steelers also now have the right to match any offer sheet he would sign with another team. The placement of the tender also means that Rodgers would only be able to sign with the Steelers once training camp starts in July.

This story is developing.