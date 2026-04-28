Report: Steelers place UFA tender on Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed an unrestricted free agent (UFA) tender on Aaron Rodgers, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. This means he can accept a 10 percent raise off last year’s salary, which would pay him $15 million this year, and the Steelers also now have the right to match any offer sheet he would sign with another team. The placement of the tender also means that Rodgers would only be able to sign with the Steelers once training camp starts in July.

Schefter also shared a note about Aaron Rodgers that was sent to all the NFL teams. It said that Rodgers received an unrestricted free agent tender from the Steelers and “remains eligible to sign with any club.” It also said that the Steelers have “exclusive negotiating rights for Rodgers” if he doesn’t sign by July 22 or the first day of training camp, whichever is later. If Rodgers signs with a new team before the start of Steelers training camp, he would be a potential compensatory free agent (CFA) lost by the Steelers, and a potential CFA by the new team.

This rare move likely means that if Rodgers decides to play this upcoming season, he will likely be a member of the Steelers. He originally joined the team last year after spending the previous two seasons with the New York Jets. Before that, Rodgers was a member of the Green Bay Packers for 18 seasons.

Aaron Rodgers had a solid 2025 season with the Steelers

In 2025, Rodgers posted solid numbers for the Steelers, completing 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He led Pittsburgh to an AFC North championship and wild-card round appearance in the playoffs.

If Rodgers plays for the Steelers, he would be reunited with Mike McCarthy, who is the new head coach. McCarthy was the head coach of the Packers from 2006 to 2018 and led Rodgers and the Packers to a Super Bowl win in 2010.

Rodgers is on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame when his career is officially over. Along with a Super Bowl title, the 42-year-old won the NFL MVP award four times and has been selected to the Pro Bowl 10 times.