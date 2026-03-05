The Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing tight end Jonnu Smith, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Releasing Smith saves the Steelers $7 million against the cap.

Smith recorded 38 catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns in what now becomes his lone season with Pittsburgh. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent.

He arrived in Pittsburgh as a part of the blockbuster trade that also sent Jalen Ramsey to Pittsburgh and Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins. He reportedly signed a one-year, $12 million extension to his current contract at the time, which would have kept him in Pittsburgh through the 2026 season.

2025 was the least productive year of his career since he caught 18 passes for 157 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Tennessee Titans. However, the year before in Miami, Smith was coming off a career-high season.

In 2024, Smith was a Pro Bowl selection after he was targeted 111 times and had 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. Those were good for a Dolphins franchise records for a tight end, so there were high hopes that Smith could be a star in Pittsburgh.

Though, his dip in production isn’t his fault. He was healthy and played in all 17 games during the regular season.

The only issue? He had to split time with fellow TE, Pat Freiermuth. Freiermuth finished the season with 486 yards and four touchdowns, which was similarly down from him seven-touchdown season the year prior.

Now, Smith will look to regroup in free agency and re-emerge as one of the premier tight ends in the league at 30 years old. Where he lands, it’ll be Smith’s fifth team in five years and sixth overall.

Smith was drafted in the third round (100th overall) during the 2017 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. He spent four seasons there before playing for the New England Patriots for two years. He was in Atlanta with the Falcons in 2023 before moving on to Miami in 2024 and then Pittsburgh in 2025.



