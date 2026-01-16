San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak could become the next head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Steelers have submitted an interview request for Kubiak. This comes after Mike Tomlin stepped down as the Steelers’ head coach after 19 seasons.

Klay Kubiak is in his first season as the 49ers’ offensive coordinator but has been on the coaching staff since 2021. He began as a defensive quality control coach before working his way up to OC. Kubiak is not calling plays as head coach; Kyle Shanahan has that role. But his work as an assistant quarterbacks coach and an offensive passing game specialist during the previous three seasons has led to him working with Shanahan in offensive game planning.

Kubiak comes from a football family, as his father, Gary Kubiak, won a Super Bowl as a head coach and three Super Bowls as an assistant coach. Klay Kubiak’s brother, Klint Kubiak, is the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, the team the 49ers are facing in the divisional round of the playoffs this weekend.

Klay Kubiak talks working relationship with 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan

While speaking to reporters this week, Klay Kubiak discussed the relationship he has with Shanahan. “I just think over time, the more comfortable I get, the more comfortable he gets with me,” he said, per 49ers WebZone. “The more I’m involved in game planning, I just think it just kind of naturally, I see the game as a playcaller. As the game goes on, I’m looking at it through the eyes of I’m calling this game. And so, whenever the time comes up to suggest something, or I’m asked for a suggestion, I feel like I need to be ready.

“So, I put myself through those scenarios, and I put myself through that lens of I’m calling this game, so when Kyle needs help, I’m prepared to give him suggestions. I think Kyle’s kind of gotten to a point where he knows that I’m thinking that way. And so, we’re kind of on the same page.”

The Steelers are looking for their fourth head coach since 1969. It has been reported that they have requested interviews with Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, and Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.