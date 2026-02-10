The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly want Aaron Rodgers back for 2026 and are willing to wait. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported there is no rush for Pittsburgh, new coach Mike McCarthy and others to reach a decision this offseason.

As of now, the team would be fine with second-year man Will Howard battling it out with veteran Mason Rudolph for the top spot in the event Rodgers does not return, or until he does.

The veteran quarterback wrapped up his first season in Pittsburgh, leading them to a 10-7 record and AFC North title. However, they fell in a lackluster performance against the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Steelers definitely want quarterback Aaron Rodgers to return for 2026,” Florio wrote. “It’s not a ploy to make Rodgers think they want him back while hoping he doesn’t return. They want him to return.

“And here’s the kicker. They’re in no hurry. While they don’t anticipate that the situation will take quite as long as it did last year to resolve itself, they’re content to focus on developing second-year quarterback Will Howard. With Rodgers not there for the offseason program, Howard has a chance to become QB1 over Mason Rudolph.”

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the odds are increasing that Rodgers will return to Pittsburgh for a 22nd NFL season in 2026. It helps that his former Packers coach, McCarthy, is in town.

“Rodgers has not yet informed the Steelers whether he will return for a 22nd NFL season,” Pelissero said on the NFL Network. “My understanding is the odds are increasing. I am told Rodgers has spoken several times with new Steelers coach, Mike McCarthy, of course, helped Rodgers develop into a four-time MVP and a Super Bowl winner in Green Bay.

“Rodgers has also spoken with wide receiver DK Metcalf, who wants Rodgers back at age 42. The plan is for Rodgers to take a little bit more time, and everyone hopes comes to a decision prior to the start of free agency in mid-March.”

However, the four-time MVP-winning QB took his time before signing with Pittsburgh during last offseason, not signing his one-year contract with the Steelers until June. Rodgers went into the season assuming it would be his last year in the NFL.