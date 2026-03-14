Report: Suspected murderer fled onto The Players Championship grounds, delays open amid search

Police responded to multiple 911 calls about shots fired in Ponte Vedra, Florida, the site of The Players Championship, Friday night. Due to the situation and ongoing investigation, the tournament won’t allow golfers to enter the gates until 9 a.m. ET, but fans can still arrive at the normal time of 11 a.m. ET.

According to a report from News 4 Jax, two people were shot in the parking lot of a Walgreens on the corner of Palm Valley Road, were transported to the hospital and later died. St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick said investigators identified the suspect as Christian Barrios, 32, and canine units tracked him onto PGA Tour property at TPC Sawgrass, the long time host of The Players Championship.

“He is out of prison again on probation, committing another violent felony,” Hardwick said in a statement to News 4. “Here we are dumping all these resources and families are gonna mourn two people that were shot and killed in a parking lot of Walgreens over domestic violence situation.”

The Players Championship opening delayed with suspect at-large

According to Hardwick, Barrios reportedly made contact with PGA staff, acquired a radio and perhaps touched other items in the area, leading to the tracking. He reportedly stole a dark-colored BMW that had been reported during a burglary.

Nassau County deputies tracked it and discovered the vehicle reportedly crashed into a wood line. St. Johns County officials said Barrios is still at large but no one involved in this incident were from St. Johns County.

With the suspect being at-large, The Players Championship has no sign of delay and will continue as scheduled.

“This thug is not form St. John’s county, and once again, he’s out committing crimes here,” Hardwick said. More information is said to be forthcoming Saturday, per the report.

Coverage of The Players Championship will begin a 2 p.m. ET lasting til roughly 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Ludvig Åberg is the current leader at -12 with Xander Schauffele at -10 in second place.