According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Teddy Bridgewater is heading back to the Detroit Lions. Bridgewater spent two seasons in Detroit, serving as the backup to Jared Goff in 2023 and 2024. While only one appearance was made, his presence clearly made a difference. Now, the Lions are getting Bridgewater back in the mix.

He's back: Teddy Bridgewater is headed back to the #Lions, per The Insiders. pic.twitter.com/ICIb8r5WiM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2026

Bridgewater spent the 2025 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Four appearances popped up for him but only one provided real action. He completed eight of 15 passes for 62 yards in a Week 12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. A rush attempt for six yards also took place, while Bridgewater took two sacks. Baker Mayfield had started the game before leaving due to an injury.

“Obviously, he brings experience, but he brings a wealth of knowledge — he can command the offense right now,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said of Bridgewater before the 2025 season. “Him being older has a lot to do with it, but him being accurate and understanding what we’re trying to do has a lot to do with it as well.”