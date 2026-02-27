Report: Terrion Arnold mentioned in court order tying him to armed robbery, kidnapping

According to Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News, Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has seen his name surface in a Florida court order. This is due to Arnold allegedly being involved in the orchestration of an armed robbery and kidnapping in the Sunshine State.

Bianchi reports the robbery/kidnapping came in an alleged retaliation for thefts. No arrest or charges have been handed out to Arnold at the time of posting.

“#Lions CB Terrion Arnold’s name surfaced in a Florida court order detailing the orchestration of an armed robbery and kidnapping, which was allegedly in retaliation for a pair of thefts,” Bianchi said via X. “For those who haven’t read the article, it should be noted that Arnold has not yet been arrested or charged.”

A quote from the judge involved in the situation was added in Bianchi’s report as well. “Arnold and his friends decided to take matters into their own hands,” Hillsborough County Circuit Judge J. Logan Murphy said.

Hillsborough County is in the Tampa area. Arnold has a rental home in Largo, FL, where the incident took place. Tallahassee, FL, is where Arnold is originally from, eventually playing his college football for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. His NFL career began after three seasons in Tuscaloosa, getting drafted by the Lions.

Arnold played in just eight games this past season, starting seven of them. He put together 31 tackles, snagged an interception, and recorded eight pass breakups. Unfortunately, injuries were a part of the story for Arnold in his sophomore NFL campaign. Nine games were missed, as the Detroit defense, as a whole, struggled during the 2025 season.

“I would just say (I’m) growing every day,” Arnold said of his play in September. “I don’t grade myself based on how it looks. When I sit down with my coach to analyze the tape and really break it down, put yourself in coverages and think about how you could have won your one-on-one. That’s how I grade it. Going throughout, just continuing to improve each and every game.”

The Lions feel like they have a franchise-caliber cornerback in Arnold after taking him with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Head coach Dan Campbell put Arnold into a massive role right away as a rookie, getting 15 starts in 16 games played. His numbers were better than what we saw this past year, getting 60 tackles and 10 pass breakups. A fumble recovery is on the stat sheet too.