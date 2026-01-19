Report: Texans dealing with 'travel complications' Monday trying to return to Houston

The Houston Texans are still dealing with travel complications and weather delays in their return from New England, according to The Athletic’s Dianni Russini. Houston lost 28-16, falling short of the AFC Championship.

“The Texans are still trying to get back to Houston after yesterday afternoon’s game, dealing with weather delays and other travel complications,” Russini wrote on Twitter/X. “They are still in the air. The game ended at 6:15pm.”

The Texans and Patriots played the 3:00 p.m. ET game on Sunday, but have yet to return to the homestead, per Russini. It’s currently unclear as to when they’ll be able to land in Houston.

It was a snowy and sloppy night for the Texans Sunday. QB C.J. Stroud threw four interceptions in the game as Houston constantly shot themselves in the foot. Head coach DeMeco Ryans defended his quarterback, but ESPN’s Troy Aikman let it rip after the game concluded.

“I will say this, Joe. DeMeco Ryans and Nick Caserio, they’ve got some tough decisions they gotta make about this (Texans) team on the offensive side of the ball,” Aikman said on the broadcast. “They replaced Bobby Slowik last year, after his two years as the offensive coordinator. C.J. Stroud has been chasing his rookie success for the last two years. He’s not been the same player. We’ve not seen the development from him. There’s a reason for that, and it has to be addressed.”

Play-by-Play man Joe Buck concurred Stroud did not play up to the proper standard in the postseason for the Texans. Despite beating the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, the former Ohio State quarterback struggled.

“If his hands hurt, that’s one thing,” Buck said. “But he missed some open throws tonight, turned the ball over a lot again, which is what he did in Pittsburgh. This was not a good performance.”

Stroud finished the game 20-of-47 passing for 212 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. In the Texans’ 30-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, he completed 21 of his 32 passes for 250 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Stroud also lost two fumbles in the victory.