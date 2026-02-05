The Pittsburgh Steelers are hiring Texas Tech OLB coach C.J. Ah You in the same role, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

With Ah You on staff, Texas Tech won its first ever Big 12 Championship and made an appearance in the 2025-26 College Football Playoff. He had been a member of the Red Raiders’ staff since 2022, and briefly served as defensive coordinator in 2024.

Now, the former NFL defensive end will join newly hired Mike McCarthy‘s staff with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ah You previously made a stop on the XFL’s New York Guardians’ staff in 2020, but has never coached in the NFL.

Texas Tech was one of the best defensive teams in all of college football this season, allowing just 258.3 yards (third best in NCAA) and 11.8 points (third best in NCAA) per game. The Red Raiders finished the season with an 11-1 record, knocked off No. 11 BYU 34-7 in the Big 12 Championship Game, and earned the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Things did not go well for Tech in the Playoff, however, as it was blanked 23-0 by No. 5 Oregon in the Quarterfinals. Although the season ended with a bit of a thud, you can’t take away how great of a season it was for the Red Raiders. Ah You has now parlayed that into an NFL opportunity, which serves as a massive loss for Tech.

Mike McCarthy takes over as fourth Steelers head coach since 1969

Mike McCarthy is more than excited to be the 17th head coach in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ history. On Jan. 27, the Steelers officially announced McCarthy as their head coach, and he shared his reaction.

“Oftentimes, coaches and players put on new team colors, and it takes a minute to feel comfortable in them,” McCarthy said, per Teresa Varley of Steelers.com. “But, if you are blessed beyond measure, one day you put on the colors you’ve worn since you were brought home from Mercy Hospital.

“I want to express my gratitude to Art Rooney, Omar Khan, Dan Rooney, and the entire Steelers organization for the trust they have placed in me to represent one of the most storied franchises in all of sports. I understand – and embrace – the responsibility, the privilege, and the weight that comes with this stewardship. This city, this franchise, and this fan base mean the world to me – because Pittsburgh is my world.”

McCarthy continued, “I need to thank two men I’m so fortunate to call friends: Mike Tomlin and Bill Cowher. They represented this organization with such class, and I’m honored – honored – to follow them. They left the proverbial cupboard full.”

The Pittsburgh native served as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018, and the Dallas Cowboys from 2020 to 2024. He reached the playoffs 12 times, won eight division titles, and appeared in the NFC Championship game four times.

McCarthy takes over for Mike Tomlin, who stepped down at the end of this season. Tomlin was the head coach for 19 seasons and led the team to a Super Bowl win in 2008.

On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this article.