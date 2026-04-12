Report: The Athletic's Dianna Russini under investigation amid Mike Vrabel controversy

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini is officially under investigation and will not be reporting amid the Mike Vrabel controversy that arose earlier this week. Katie Robertson of the New York Times (which owns The Athletic) confirmed the news on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the New England Patriots head coach and Russini were captured on camera by Page Six of the New York Post at a luxury hotel in Arizona, interacting with each other. One had them holding hands, another saw the two hugging, and a third had the two lounging in the pool together.

However, The Athletic’s editorial guidelines state that ‘journalists (must) avoid any activities that pose a conflict of interest or the appearance of a conflict, so as not to call into question their credibility.’

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel and Athletic reporter Dianna Russini were seen holding hands and hugging while at a luxury hotel pool in pictures obtained by the New York Post. Vrabel and Russini and both married.



“Both Russini and Vrabel insist they were there with friends and say… pic.twitter.com/OmbDBH2PR1 — New England Sports Fellow (@_JosephManning) April 7, 2026

Statements have since been released by the two on the matter. Vrabel called the assumptions being made “laughable” and did not provide much comment. Russini then claimed that the photos showed a standard interaction between a journalist and a source.

“These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” Vrabel said. “This doesn’t deserve any further response.”

“The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day,” Russini said. “Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

Although both parties likely wish this drama would disappear, that does not appear to be the case. Robertson’s report on Saturday confirmed that Russini is under investigation for the incident.

“According to the person familiar with The Athletic’s investigation, the nature of Ms. Russini’s relationship with Mr. Vrabel and her coverage are being reviewed and she will not be reporting while the investigation is underway,” Robertson wrote.

Dianna Russini’s contract with The Athletic expires in August

Russini has been with The Athletic since August 2023 after leaving her role at ESPN. She joined the network in 2015 as a SportsCenter anchor and XFL sideline reporter, but later became a contributor to Get Up along with her coverage of the NFL. Her contract with the publication expires in August, and it is currently unclear whether or not she will be returning anytime soon.

Robertson’s story linked to The Athletic’s editorial guidelines, which Russini is currently being investigated for violating.

“When reporting and writing stories we do not have an agenda and it is important that our readers understand that,” it reads. “If our readers question our adherence to that basic tenet of journalism, our credibility will be at stake. To maintain the highest form of authority we should avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest and reveal those sources or affiliations that may put into question our ability to be credible.

“For instance, writers who have collaborated with a source — athlete, GM, team official or broadcaster — on a book should not report on that subject going forward. In addition, written permission from editorial leadership is needed to pursue a project of that nature.”

On3’s Griffin McVeigh and Nick Schultz contributed to this article.