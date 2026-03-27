Report: Tiger Woods involved in rollover car crash in Florida

Golf megastar Tiger Woods was reportedly involved in a rollover car crash in Jupiter Island, Fla. on Friday, according to NBC News. The crash occurred just after 2 pm ET, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a statement to NBC News.

No further details, including any related to Woods’ condition, were immediately available. A member of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office is expected to speak to media at 5 pm ET, according to ESPN.

West Palm Beach (Fla.) area TV station CBS 12 reported it was a two-vehicle accident, though only one was a rollover, with one person currently in stable condition with a second refused treatment, according to a source with the Martin County Fire Rescue. The MCFR also revealed no injuries are reported.

This is the second time the 50-year-old Woods has been involved in a rollover accident. The five-time Masters champion was seriously injured in 2021 when his Genesis GV80 SUV struck while he was reportedly driving twice the speed limit in a 45-mph zone in the Rolling Hills Estates in Southern California. Woods was not charged with the 2021 rollover accident.

This report will be updated.