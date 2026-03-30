Tiger Woods will reportedly not hire a driver moving forward amid his latest car crash and arrest under suspicion of DUI. TMZ Sports cited People Magazine when saying Woods will continue to operate motor vehicles.

“Tiger cares a lot about his privacy, at least according to People,” the report reads. “The mag cites an anonymous source who claims he won’t hire a private driver because he ‘doesn’t want anyone to watch over him or know what he is doing.’ The source adds that the legendary golfer also thinks he’s fine to drive. The insider goes on to say that Tiger ‘despises public scrutiny.’ It’s pretty ironic, because he’s come under plenty of scrutiny after getting busted twice for DUI.”

Woods was involved in a rollover crash Friday in Jupiter Island, Fla. and was later placed under arrest for DUI. He blew .000 on a breathalyzer test, and police said they did not believe alcohol played a role. But he refused a urinalysis, leading to a misdemeanor charge for driving under the influence. By law, he remained in jail for eight hours after his arrest, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said.

Police confirmed Woods was placed under arrest for DUI after the incident. Budensiek explained what took place leading up to the crash, stating that a pressure cleaner truck was being “overtaken” by a Land Rover driven by Woods.

Tiger Woods reportedly won’t hire driver after latest incident

“As he was trying to move to the side of the road, the Land Rover overtook him and at the last minute, swerved to avoid a collision, but clipped the back end of the trailer of the pressure cleaner apparatus listed to the side, and then rolled on the driver’s door north, past the truck that had just avoided the crash,” Budensiek said. “The individual driving that Land Rover was able to crawl out the passenger door of the car and was identified to be Mr. Tiger Woods.

“Our DUI investigators came to the scene here, and Mr. Woods did exemplify signs of impairment,” Budensiek continued. “They did several tests on him, of course, he did explain the injuries and the surgeries that he had. We did take that into account, but they did do some in-depth roadside tests, and when it was determined, he was placed under arrest and taken to the Martin County Jail. At the Martin County Jail, and even on scene, we really weren’t suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case, and that proved to be true at the jail. So, Mr. Woods did a breathalyzer test, blew triple zeros, but when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused, and so he’s been charged with DUI for property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. In the crash, no one was injured. Mr. Woods did not seem to be injured at all.”

Tiger Woods is facing two charges as a result of the incident – DUI for property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test, officers said. However, police said they did not suspect alcohol was involved, and that remained the case at the Martin County jail. Woods also did not appear to be injured in the crash.

Nick Geddes and Nick Schultz contributed to this report