Former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne will sign with the New Orleans Saints, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He returns closer to home, a big importance, per the report.

Etienne’s contract is reportedly for four years, per Jordan Schultz. It’s worth $52 million as he joins a backfield featuring Alvin Kamara.

Last season, Etienne ran 260 times for 1,107 yards, seven touchdowns and 4.3 yards per carry. He added 36 catches for 292 yards and six touchdown receptions.

In his four seasons with the Jaguars, Etienne ran for 3,798 yards, 25 touchdowns, 4.2 yards per carry, 168 catches, 1,338 yards and seven touchdown receptions. The numbers are evident in this regard too: he’s very durable as he’s played 66 of 68 regular season games in his career.

Etienne was the No. 25 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Clemson, reuniting him at the time with QB Trevor Lawrence, whom he played with in college. With the Tigers, he won a national title in 2018 and was an All-American in ’18, ’19 and ’20.

Etienne was also named the ACC Player of the Year in 2018 and ’19 and was the NCAA’s rushing touchdowns leader in ’18, plus was the scoring leader. He had 24 touchdowns that year.

In total, Etienne finished college with 4,952 yards, 70 touchdowns, 7.2 yards per carry, 102 catches, 1,158 yards and eight touchdown receptions. It translated to the NFL.

As a member of the Class of 2017, Etienne was a four-star recruit out of Jennings (La.) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 8 overall prospect in the state, the No. 18 running back in the class and the No. 222 overall prospect in the class.