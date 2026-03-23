Report: Travis Homer signs contract with Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He spent the last three seasons with Chicago.

Homer only carried the football once this past season with the Bears and was primarily a special teams player over the last three seasons. His career highs came in 2021 with Seattle: 177 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Overall, Homer has 90 carries for 474 yards, one touchdown, 55 catches, 475 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions. How he fits into the Steelers’ offense remains to be seen.

Homer was a sixth round draft pick out of Miami in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. While with the Hurricanes, Homer was highly productive.

His best overall season came in 2017 as he ran for 163 times for 966 yards, eight touchdowns and 5.9 yards per carry, while adding 18 catches for 219 yards and a touchdown. Overall, Homer finished his time at Miami with 334 carries, 1,995 yards, 12 touchdowns, six yards per carry, 37 catches, 405 receiving yards and a touchdown.

As a member of the Class of 2016, Homer was a four-star recruit out of West Palm Beach (Fla.) Oxbridge Academy, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 33 overall prospect in the state, the No. 9 running back in the class and the No. 213 overall prospect in the class.

Homer is the latest move for the Steelers offseason, but all eyes and ears are on Aaron Rodgers. He has yet to decide if he’s returning for 2026.

“What are we sitting here, it’s March 4? Free agency starts in a week,” Rodgers said. “I’ve been spending a lot of time with my wife, we went on a ski trip, just been laying low, there’s a lot of other things going on with the situation in Malibu that have changed some things. But I’ve talked to Mike, I’ve talked to Omar — there’s been no deadline that’s been put in front of me, there’s no contract that’s been offered, so there’s nothing that I’m having to debate between. I’m a free agent.

“… I think there’s conversations to be had down the line but there hasn’t been any progressive conversations. I love Mike, and Mike and I have kept in contact over the years. I had a conversation with Omar, and I really think Omar enjoyed having me there, I think the guys had a positive response to our time together.”