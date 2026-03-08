After plenty of speculation about Travis Kelce playing in 2026, it looks like he will return for his 14th NFL season. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Kelce is “motivated” to play this fall, and he could sign a new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Based on conversations with several teams, TE Travis Kelce appears motivated to return to play a 14th season,” Russini wrote on X/Twitter. “The Chiefs remain very much in the mix to re-sign the three-time Super Bowl champion and four-time All-Pro.”

We’ll have more on this story shortly.