Does Travis Kelce have beef with Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds? According to a new Substack report from gossip reporter Rob Shuter, the veteran Kansas City Chiefs tight end and fiancé of global pop superstar Taylor Swift has reportedly “never liked” Reynolds after multiple double double dates with he and his wife, Blake Lively.

Shuter cited multiple unnamed sources. In that reporting, those sources revealed the 36-year-old NFL star “has long felt uneasy around Reynolds — finding him too polished, too performative, and far too comfortable playing the charming guy in every room,” Shuter wrote.

“Travis just doesn’t trust him,” an insider reportedly told Shuter. “He thinks Ryan’s always ‘on’ — and that rubs him the wrong way.”

According to those insiders, Kelce’s uneasiness with the fan-favorite Canadian-American actor originated from several double dates that occurred during the early days of Kelce’s relationship with Swift in 2023. The long-rumored relationship went public in late September 2023 when Swift attended a Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears alongside Kelce’s mother.

The next month, during a road game at the New York Jets, Swift arrived at Met Life Stadium with a group of famous friends, including Lively and Reynolds. Lively also joined Swift and other friends in Kelce’s family suite for Super Bowl LVIII between Kansas City and the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

In Oct. 2024, Swift and Kelce were spotted on an apparent double date with Lively and Reynolds at The Corner Story in Soho, N.Y., according to FOX News. It is reportedly the last time the two couples were seen in public together. Shuter revealed Kelce “actively disliked the setup” with Reynolds.

“He hated the double-dating,” another source told Shuter. “He felt like it was all optics and no authenticity.”

Shuter also reported Kelce “quietly tolerated” Swift’s friendship with Lively and Reynolds, but “he never warmed to Reynolds and never let his guard down.” As their relationship blossomed, Kelce reportedly made it clear to Swift he didn’t want to participate in “forced hangouts or performative friendships,” Shuter reported an insider told him.

“(Kelce) kept his distance emotionally,” a source told Shuter. “He didn’t trust (Reynolds) enough to relax.”

Earlier this year, The U.S. Sun reported Kelce actually cautioned Swift to be “on guard” about her friendship with Lively, especially amid the actress’ legal battle with co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

Kelce and Swift announced their engagement in August 2025. They reportedly plan to tie the knot in Rhode Island this June, according to Page Six.