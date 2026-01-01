Report: Troy Aikman to consult on Miami Dolphins' general manager search

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman is helping the Miami Dolphins find their next general manager. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Aikman is consulting on the Dolphins’ GM hire as team chairman Stephen Ross looks for additional perspectives on the team’s direction.

Pelissero said that Troy Aikman is not considered a candidate for the role. But the reason the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current ESPN broadcaster was brought in was that he has connections throughout the league. Aikman is doing background work ahead of the interviews next week.

The Dolphins and general manager Chris Grier mutually parted ways on Halloween after the team started 2-7. Since the move, Miami has gone 5-2 and have a chance to finish the season 8-9 if the team defeats the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Grier began serving as the Dolphins’ general manager in 2016 but had been with the franchise since 2000. During Grier’s time as GM, the Dolphins recorded five winning seasons and three playoff appearances. However, the Dolphins did not win a playoff game during that time, and the last time the team won in the postseason was during the 2000 season when Miami defeated the Indianapolis Colts in overtime in the wild-card round.

Aikman could make a good general manager one day, but he seems to be enjoying his time in the broadcast booth with Joe Buck. In an interview with Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, Aikman discussed being honest when calling games.

“I never try to make anything personal,” Aikman said in December. “I do try to be honest, and I don’t think I’m the Lone Ranger in that regard. I think everybody tries to be honest. But there are a lot of times where that’s difficult. The biggest thing that I try to do is I try to be fair. There’s that fan who’s sitting at home that has a real vested interest in their team and wants to see them win.

“With the emphasis or the popularity currently going on with sports betting, not only do they want to see their team win, but there’s money that’s exchanging hands. I keep that in mind as well because some of these calls certainly impact that. So I try to draw attention to it when I can, but not in a way that I hope is attacking officials. It’s more about the call or what my opinion of it might be.”

We’ll have more on this story shortly.