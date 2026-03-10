Two-time Super Bowl champion running back Isiah Pacheco is signing with the Detroit Lions, Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon.

Pacheco replaces veteran back David Montgomery (who was traded to the Houston Texans) alongside All-Pro running back Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit’s backfield. Across four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Pacheco rushed for 2,537 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Rutgers alum has played in just 23 of a possible 37 games across the past two seasons due to nagging injuries (including postseason).

A return to Kansas City for Pacheco became extremely evident on Monday, as the Chiefs made a massive free agency splash by signing Super Bowl LX MVP running back Kenneth Walker. Many expected Walker to depart Seattle for a massive payday, and Kansas City had been seen as one of the frontrunners. Pacheco had become unreliable for Andy Reid‘s team over the past two seasons, making the decision an easy one for the front office.