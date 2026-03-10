Report: Two-time Super Bowl Champion RB Isiah Pacheco to sign with Detroit Lions
Two-time Super Bowl champion running back Isiah Pacheco is signing with the Detroit Lions, Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon.
Pacheco replaces veteran back David Montgomery (who was traded to the Houston Texans) alongside All-Pro running back Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit’s backfield. Across four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Pacheco rushed for 2,537 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Top 10
- 1New
10 Coaching Storylines
That will shape 2026 season
- 2Hot
Bracketology
Updated as tournaments begin
- 3
Caleb Foster
Extent of Duke starter injury
- 4Trending
Greg Sankey
Possible SEC breakaway?
- 5
March Madness bids
Two teams punch ticket
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
The Rutgers alum has played in just 23 of a possible 37 games across the past two seasons due to nagging injuries (including postseason).
A return to Kansas City for Pacheco became extremely evident on Monday, as the Chiefs made a massive free agency splash by signing Super Bowl LX MVP running back Kenneth Walker. Many expected Walker to depart Seattle for a massive payday, and Kansas City had been seen as one of the frontrunners. Pacheco had become unreliable for Andy Reid‘s team over the past two seasons, making the decision an easy one for the front office.