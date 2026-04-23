Report: Ty Simpson's father consulted with NFL GM, was told he's a first round pick before draft decision

The decision to leave Alabama for the NFL Draft was not an easy one for Ty Simpson. Multiple factors were a part of the equation, including potentially entering the NCAA transfer portal. Ultimately, Simpson chose to leave Tuscaloosa for the next level. And turns out, he got pretty good advice about his stock from somebody who would know.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed Simpson’s father, Jason, consulted with Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead on the matter. Snead assured the family that Simpson was worthy of a first-round pick. Now, the family is in Pittsburgh with the hopes of hearing Roger Goodell call the quarterback’s name. Maybe there might even be a reunion with Snead.

“When Ty Simpson was trying to decide whether or not he should come out of Alabama and enter the draft, his father consulted with, among other people, Les Snead, the GM of the Rams,” Rapoport said. “Who told him Ty was, in fact, a first-rounder. Could the Rams, maybe in a trade-back situation, be looking at Simpson? We shall see.”

Heading into Thursday night, the Rams hold the No. 13 overall pick. A popular mock selection for them is USC wide receiver Makai Lemon. Simpson getting selected there would turn into one of the draft’s biggest surprises. However, as Rapoport mentions, Snead can always trade back into the first round.

Snead famously wore a shirt saying “f*** them picks” after Los Angeles won the Super Bowl. Getting aggressive in the draft is what the organization does.

Simpson certainly would be an interesting fit, as well. There is no direct path to playing time during the regular season for him, at least in the near future. The Rams still have Matthew Stafford under contract for one more year. Whether or not Stafford considers retirement following the 2026 campaign, we will have to wait and see. Drafting your quarterback for the future is not a foreign concept in the league, though.

Getting a year to learn behind Stafford might be what many consider the best option for Simpson. Development is still needed after only being the starter at Alabama for one season. Head coach Sean McVay is considered one of the best out there.

Other teams are going to be interested in getting their hands on Simpson. Los Angeles is certainly not alone in that matter. Still, an interesting nugget from Rapoport hours before the draft takes place.