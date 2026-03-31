Former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is reportedly set to visit three quarterback-needy NFL teams ahead of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23.

Simpson, who is considered the No. 2 quarterback behind expected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, has reportedly scheduled Top 30 visits with the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

This comes after Simpson participated in a private workout with the New York Jets last week in Tuscaloosa following Alabama’s Pro Day on March 25. The Jets, which own two first round picks — No. 2 and No. 16 overall — on April 23, are in need for a new franchise quarterback after trading away last year’s starter Justin Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs and trading for veteran Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith.

Meanwhile, the Browns, Cardinals and Dolphins are also in dire need of franchise quarterbacks. Cleveland selected two QBs — Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders — in the 2025 NFL Draft and still have former first-round pick Deshaun Watson, who they are currently paying $46 million annually, at quarterback. But that hasn’t stopped the Browns from doing their research on Simpson, especially with two first-round picks — No. 6 and No. 24 overall — in the upcoming draft.

Meanwhile, Arizona and Miami both formally moved on from a pair of former first-round picks at QB in Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa earlier this offseason. The Cardinals own the No. 3 and No. 34 overall picks, and has been connected to Simpson on multiple mock drafts, while the Dolphins could be a wildcard with two first-round picks at No. 11 and No. 30 overall.

Simpson has been climbing up draft boards over the past month as teams delve further into his college film at Alabama. Despite only starting one season in Tuscaloosa, Simpson has drawn high praise from several NFL Draft analysts in recent weeks, including ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky and podcaster Todd McShay. Both Orlovsky and McShay have suggested Simpson could even be a better quarterback prospect than Mendoza, the reigning Heisman Trophy- and national champion-winning QB.

“My eyes tell me Ty Simpson is every bit as good as, and in some ways better and more NFL ready, than Mendoza,” McShay recently told The Ringer‘s Bill Simmons. “But history, and general managers that have to assess risk are saying Mendoza is the safer pick. … That’s the debate.”

Added Orlovsky last week on Get Up: “I think Ty Simpson is QB1. I think Ty Simpson is the best quarterback in this class. I think when you look at the body of work and what was asked of these two quarterbacks, you have to start with the question, who needed to do more to carry their football team to play well? Ty Simpson, and it’s not close.”