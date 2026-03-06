Just over one week after being released by the Washington Commanders ahead of the new league year, Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz is signing a three-year, $30 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Biadasz had spent the past two seasons with the Commanders. His career started in Dallas with the Cowboys, where he played from 2020-2023. He was selected with the No. 146 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cowboys.

The Wisconsin alum serves as a massive addition for a banged up Chargers O-Line that was lauded as one of the worst in football last season. His 70.7 PFF grade last season ranked 11/40 qualified centers in the league.

The Chargers make a splash before free agency, agreeing to terms with C Tyler Biadasz on a 3-year deal worth $30M.



Biadasz was cut by the Commanders after being set to make $8.3M. Now he lands in LA with a raise in a deal done by Athletes First.

Los Angeles’ O-Line should go from one of the worst to one of the best next season, as All-Pro OT Rashawn Slater and Pro Bowl OT Joe Alt should be returning from injuries. Slater suffered a torn patellar tendon in the Preseason and missed the entire 2025 campaign, and Alt played in just six games last season after dealing with a season-long nagging ankle injury.

Without Slater and Alt anchoring the line, the Chargers O-Line ranked 30/32 NFL teams. Although Alt played in just six games, he boasted a 82.3 PFF grade and was named to the Pro Bowl. LG Zion Johnson (57.0), C Bradley Bozeman (51.7), RT Trey Pipkins III (47.2), and RG Mekhi Becton (35.7) all graded under 60.