According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey suffered a tendon injury in a finger during Saturday night’s game vs. the Atlanta Hawks. Maxey will miss some time due to the issue and will not be evaluated again for another three weeks.

“Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey has been diagnosed with a tendon injury in his right pinkie finger and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, sources tell ESPN,” Charania said via X. “Maxey received additional images and specialist reviews after injuring his right hand Saturday in Atlanta.”

Charania later added on to his report, highlighting some of the other injuries Philadelphia is dealing with at the moment. He also emphasized how well Maxey has been playing, putting up career numbers. Certainly a big loss for the 76ers as they make a push to make the NBA Playoffs.

“76ers are now without Maxey, Joel Embiid (oblique) and Paul George (suspension) in midst of playoff battle currently in 8th place in the East,” Charania said via X. “Maxey has averaged career highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks — and is only player with 100 steals and 50 blocks this season, per ESPN Research.”

Maxey did play 38 minutes in the Hawks game when the injury took place, one the 76ers lost. He put up 31 points, only to add two rebounds and five assists. An impressive four steals popped up as well, showing what kind of defense Maxey can play when out there.

Looking at his whole season, Maxey is averaging 29 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. A trip to the All-Star Game not too long ago took place, celebrating the type of campaign Maxey is having.

As Charania mentioned, Philadelphia currently holds the Eastern Conference’s eight-seed. They are 1.5 games back of the Orlando Magic for the six-seed, which would automatically place them in the NBA Playoffs. If the season ended today, the 76ers would participate in the Play-In Game. Not having Maxey for a key stretch of the regular season will only hurt them.

The journey without Maxey in the lineup begins on Tuesday. The Memphis Grizzlies are in town, followed by a trip to Detroit to face the first-place Pistons. If Maxey’s three-week timeline becomes exact with no setbacks, he should return at the beginning of April. Philadelphia closes out the regular season on April 12 with a home game against the Milwaukee Bucks.