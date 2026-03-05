It appears U.S men’s hockey star Jack Hughes has been winning on and off the ice. According to US Weekly, the New Jersey Devils star’s relationship with global pop sensation Tate McRae is reportedly official.

The new power couple haven’t been dating long, the publication reports. Though, McRae has been supporting him by attending Devils games. The two were seen together in New York City in December, which sparked initial rumors.

“Tate and Jack are dating,” Us Weekly wrote. “They started casually seeing each other late last year, so it’s still new, but they are exclusively seeing each other.”

While McRae is already known worldwide, Hughes recently cemented his name into hockey history with a golden goal during the gold medal game of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. The goal boosted Team U.S.A. to a 2-1 win to secure the first gold medal since the Miracle on Ice 46 years ago.

Hughes didn’t get much time to celebrate after winning. The men’s hockey team attended president Donald Trump’s state of the union address as special guests before turning around to restart NHL regular season action three days later. According to US Weekly, however, this whirlwind of events hasn’t strained Hughes and McRae’s relationship.

“They are making it work during this busy season, but hope to have more time together next month when his season ends,” the insider tells Us, adding, “Tate thinks he’s really sweet and it’s going well so far.”

The Jackets will wrap up the regular season in mid April. At 30-29-2 overall, New Jersey is currently slotted in 15th place in the Eastern Conference and the playoffs are currently a long shot.

McRae kept herself busy last year as she wrapped up her worldwide Miss Possessive Tour in Nov. 2025. She performed in both North & South America, as well as throughout Europe and the UK.

She does appear to have a thing for hockey players, however. As TMZ points out, McRae previously dated Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger. She was also spotted at the 2025 NHL All-Star game alongside then boyfriend The Kid LAROI.