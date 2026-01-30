Report: U.S. Olympic sprinters Christian Coleman, Sha'Carri Richardson arrested Thursday after speeding incident

U.S. Olympic sprinters Christian Coleman and Sha’Carri Richardson spent time behind bars Thursday after the Team USA couple were arrested in Orange County, Fla. on multiple charges following a traffic stop in Winter Garden, according to TMZ.

The 25-year-old Richardson was cited for “excessive speeding” after she was reportedly clocked driving 104 mph by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by TMZ.

Coleman, who is dating Richardson, was charged with resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia after he stopped to check on Richardson while OCSO officials were conducting the traffic stop along State Road 429 in Winter Garden, Fla., according to TMZ. Coleman, 29, reportedly pulled up beside Richardson’s gray Aston Martin in his black Jeep and approached the officer conducting the stop.

After Richardson informed the officer that Coleman was her boyfriend, the former Tennessee star reportedly declined to identify himself, at which point he was arrested for resisting, per TMZ. When officers searched his Jeep, they reportedly found a “glass smoking device” in the center console that had what officers suspected was a small amount of cannabis in the bowl area, according to the report obtained by TMZ.

The arrest affidavit also indicated Richardson’s gray Aston Martin passed a police vehicle on SR429 around noon Thursday driving dangerously, tailgating and passing other vehicles while also appearing to flash her lights at other cars on the road. The OSCO officers used radar to determine the former LSU star reachs speeds as high as 104 mph.

This is the second time in the last year that Coleman and Richardson have run into trouble with police.

Richardson was arrested July 31 on a domestic violance charge following a July 27 incident in which she repeatedly shoved Coleman inside the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Richardson later apologized for the incident on her personal Instagram page, specificially directed at Coleman, who chose not to press charges over the incident that was reportedly a dispute over headphones, according to TMZ.

“I apologize to Christian. He came into my life and gave me more than a relationship but a greater understanding of unconditional love from what I’ve experiencced in my past,” Richardson’s message on Instagram read, according to TMZ. “Due to my past trauma and pain, I was blind and blocked off to not only receive it but give it. I love him and to him I can’t apologize enough. My apologize (sic) should be just as loud as my actions, honestly louder. To Christian, I love you and I am so sorry. — S.R.”

Richarson was initially booked on a single fourth-degree assault domestic violence charge that was eventually dropped after Coleman declined to press charges and publicly condemned the arrest. The fourth-degree charge is the lowest degree of severity in Washington State, according to LetsRun.com, which first reported the news. The arresting officer said the shove gave probable cause to arrest Richardson. However, police reports said Coleman “declined to be a victim.”