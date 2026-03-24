Report: Veteran QB Joe Flacco signs one-year deal with Cincinnati Bengals

Quarterback Joe Flacco is signing a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Cleveland Browns traded Flacco to the Bengals in October 2025. Per WLWT‘s Jaron May, Flacco’s one-year salary is $6 million, but he could earn up to $9 million with incentives.

Flacco made nine appearances and six starts for the Bengals, while starting quarterback Joe Burrow was out with Turf Toe. While with the Bengals last season, Flacco completed 61.9% of his pass attempts for 1,664 yards and 13 touchdowns, compared to four interceptions.

Despite Flacco’s impressive individual performances, the Bengals posted a 1-5 record with him starting behind center. Next season will be Flacco’s 19th in the NFL.

In the Bengals’ 47-42 loss to the Chicago Bears last season, Flacco tallied a career-high 470 passing yards. In the narrow loss, Flacco completed 66% of his pass attempts for four total touchdowns. After the game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor raved about Flacco, who was battling through an injury.

“Flacco, he could barely lift his arm this week, and he’s willing to go put himself out there for a bunch of teammates he’s known for three weeks,” Taylor said. “He’s a football player. That’s what he got up here and said: ‘I play football for a living. That’s what I do.’

“And oftentimes, you need that throughout the locker room: Guys who are just football players and they remember that and they’ll go out there and do whatever it takes to help their team to win a game, no matter what, no matter the circumstances.”

Evidently, Zac Taylor wants Flacco to run it back with the Bengals. After all, Joe Burrow is a serious injury risk. The former Heisman Trophy winner has missed 23 games in his NFL career. He’s suffered a torn ACL, a torn wrist ligament and finger dislocation.

When he’s been able to stay on the field, he’s been nothing short of spectacular. In just eight games last season, Burrow recorded 1,809 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, while only throwing five interceptions.

Burrow led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance in 2021. Cincinnati fell in the AFC Championship the following year. The Bengals haven’t returned to the NFL Playoffs since. If Burrow suffers another injury this season, Joe Flacco will help to keep Cincinnati’s postseason dreams alive.