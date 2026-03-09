While the new league year doesn’t officially begin until Wednesday, NFL teams can begin negotiating with unrestricted free agents and their representation beginning at noon ET on Monday. That means several NFL veterans with at least four years of service can tentatively reach deals with new clubs.

And according to Pro Football Talk‘s Mike Florio, one of the first unrestricted free agents to sign could be former New York Giants receiver Wan’Dale Robinson. And it appears he already has a preferred landing spot in mind — the Tennessee Titans. Citing “widespread belief in league circles,” Florio suggests that “once the window opens on Monday, Giants receiver Wan’Dale Robinson will sign with the Titans.”

The Kentucky alum already has several connections to the Titans’ remodeled coaching staff, including new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, the former Giants head coach who was hired to call plays for new Tennessee head coach Robert Saleh. As Florio points out, Daboll originally drafted the 25-year-old Robinson in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Kentucky.

Robinson is coming off his first career 1,000-yard season in 2025, his fourth with the Giants, when he compiled 92 receptions for a career-best 1,014 yards and four touchdowns last season. He would join a talented Titans offense led by 2024 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward at quarterback.

Nashville is also a lot closer to home for the Frankfort, KY native, which is roughly a three-hour drive North, and where he had his best season on record. After spending two years at Nebraska, Robinson transferred home to Kentucky and posted a career year when he led the Wildcats with 104 receptions for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns during a breakout 2021 season.

Robinson emerged as a dynamic and reliable playmaker throughout his four years with the Giants, improving his on-field production with each subsequent season. In four years in New York, Robinson caught 268 passes for 2,465 yards and 10 total touchdowns, starting 33 of the 52 games he played in.

The Titans are undergoing another culture shift after opting to move on from head coach Brian Callahan midway through just his second season in Nashville. The franchise tabbed Saleh, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator and former New York Jets head coach, to replace Callahan. The 47-year-old Saleh, who went 20-36 in three and a half seasons with the Jets, filled out his coaching staff with two fellow former NFL head coaches in Daboll (New York Giants) and Gus Bradley (Jacksonville Jaguars) as his offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively.