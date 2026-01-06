The Washington Commanders and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury have mutually agreed to part ways, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The move was made after Kingsbury met with Commanders head coach Dan Quinn on Tuesday, and Schefter said that Kingsbury will “pursue other opportunities.”

Schefter also reported that the Commanders have moved on from defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. This means that Washington will have a new look on both sides of the ball for the 2026 season.

