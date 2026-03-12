Washington’s superb offseason continued Wednesday night, as it was reported that the Commanders are signing former Kansas City Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu to a one-year, $7 million contract.

Omenihu is the second former Chief to join the Commanders this offseason (Leo Chanal). The Texas alum recorded a (tied) career-high 28 tackles with 3.5 sacks and five TFL last season.

Across seven NFL seasons, the defensive end boasts 129 career tackles, 23 sacks, and 21 TFL. He helps boost a Washington defense that ranked dead last in the NFL in yards allowed (384.0 YPG) and 27th in points allowed (26.5 PPG) last season.

Former Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $7 million with the Washington Commanders, per his agent @DavidMulugheta of Athletes First. pic.twitter.com/wVuKgRTvkp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2026

Washington Commanders offseason moves

One season removed from making a run to the NFC Championship Game, the Washington Commanders experienced an extremely disappointing 2025 campaign. The Commanders finished with a 5-12 record, good for third in the NFC East. Nagging injuries to quarterback Jayden Daniels, however, sunk the team quite a bit.

“I think as the season’s over, a lot of people would say, ‘Alright, now what?’ And for GM (Adam Peters) and I, we would say, ‘Man, it’s just the beginning,” Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said following the season. “We got a lot of work to do.’ And I know you’ll, ask what changes are being made ? And we’re not able to go there yet. Everything needs to be and is being thoroughly being examined and discussed.

“And really our work is answering the question, what went wrong and what do we need to do to fix it and make sure we never go through this again and a season like this. And so that’s our sole focus and what’s kind of going to be driving us in the weeks ahead. So just wanted to kick that into gear with you. I know AP will hit a few things, and then we’ll get the whole thing rocking.”

With a (hopefully) healthy Daniels back next season, the Commanders are loading up for a return to the Playoffs.