The Washington Commanders are signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White, it was reported on Thursday. The length of the deal is one-year.

White reunites with his former college quarterback, Jayden Daniels, in Washington. The two played together at Arizona State from 2020-2021. Across four seasons with the Buccaneers, White totaled 2,656 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Following the departure of running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., White joins Jacory (Bill) Croskey-Merritt in the Commander backfield.

Washington Commanders offseason moves

One season removed from making a run to the NFC Championship Game, the Washington Commanders experienced an extremely disappointing 2025 campaign. The Commanders finished with a 5-12 record, good for third in the NFC East. Nagging injuries to quarterback Jayden Daniels, however, sunk the team quite a bit.

“I think as the season’s over, a lot of people would say, ‘Alright, now what?’ And for GM (Adam Peters) and I, we would say, ‘Man, it’s just the beginning,” Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said following the season. “We got a lot of work to do.’ And I know you’ll, ask what changes are being made ? And we’re not able to go there yet. Everything needs to be and is being thoroughly being examined and discussed.

“And really our work is answering the question, what went wrong and what do we need to do to fix it and make sure we never go through this again and a season like this. And so that’s our sole focus and what’s kind of going to be driving us in the weeks ahead. So just wanted to kick that into gear with you. I know AP will hit a few things, and then we’ll get the whole thing rocking.”

With a (hopefully) healthy Daniels back next season, the Commanders are loading up for a return to the Playoffs.