Veteran wide receiver Darnell Mooney is signing with the New York Giants, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday afternoon.

Mooney will be joining his third different NFL organization. Across six seasons with the Chicago Bears (2020-2023) and the Atlanta Falcons (2024-2025), Mooney hauled in 309 career receptions for 4,028 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Tulane alum reunites with Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, who served as Mooney’s head coach with the Chicago Bears in 2020 and 2021.

Free agent wide receiver Darnell Mooney plans to sign with the Giants, per source.



More speed on the way for Jaxson Dart.



New York and agents @aj__stevens and David Mulugheta of @AthletesFirst reached deal today. pic.twitter.com/TySIQ99pMZ — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 14, 2026

New York is heading into the first year of the John Harbaugh era after parting ways with former head coach Brian Daboll 10 games into the 2025 season. Harbaugh had spent the past 18 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, where he led the organization to a 180-113 record and a Super Bowl victory in 2012. He and Baltimore mutually agreed to separate following the 2025 campaign, in which Baltimore missed the postseason.

John Harbaugh raved about Jaxson Dart at introductory press conference

Mooney will serve as another weapon for second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart. In his first season in the NFL last season, Dart started 12 games for New York. In that span, he led the Giants to a 4-8 record. He recorded 2,272 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, with just five interceptions.

“I’m excited about Jaxson Dart,” Harbaugh said at his introductory press conference. “It starts with the quarterback for sure. You build your team around your quarterback. You build your team around your players and what they do well. I like the way he plays.

“I like his talent, skill set, all the things he’s accomplished, but more than that, I like who he is and what he’s about. To me, he’s about football. This young guy loves football. He wants to talk football all the time and that’s kind of what I like doing too. So, I think we’re going to have a lot of great conversations. I can’t wait to get started with him.”

The Giants are desperately seeking a successful season, as they’ve made the postseason just twice since their Super Bowl win in 2011. Last season, New York finished with a 4-13 record and earned the No. 5 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Their wide receiver core now consists of Mooney, Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton.