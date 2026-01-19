Rex Ryan suggests Buffalo Bills hire Bill Belichick as next head coach, Brian Daboll as OC

ESPN’s Rex Ryan suggested the Buffalo Bills hire Bill Belichick as their next head coach with Brian Daboll coming back as the offensive coordinator. The Bills fired Sean McDermott after nine seasons following a 33-30 OT loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round.

Belichick just wrapped up his first season at North Carolina, a 4-8 campaign. He hasn’t coached in teh NFL since 2023 and Daboll was fired as the New York Giants head coach this year.

Still, Daboll was once the OC of the Bills, helping develop QB Josh Allen into an MVP. Belichick is arguably the most accomplished head coach in football history, so the marriage might make sense on paper. For Ryan, it makes too much sense.

“I thought this could have happened three years ago, and everybody looked at me like I had three heads of the guy that I thought they would … try to make a move for was actually Bill Belichick,” Ryan said on Get Up. “And if you want to bring in Brian Daboll, bring him back as the offense coordinator, with Belichick as the head coach, I’m telling you. ‘Oh, you’re crazy.’ We’ll see how crazy I am.

“We’ll see how crazy I am, because I think that’s a name to watch. I really do. And why Bill Belichick? He proved that he can win with the best player on the planet, best quarterback … This team gives up over 30 points in a playoff loss every single game. They gave up 30 again. So to me, they’ve underachieved. Not only you know, because you have the great quarterback, but you have a great you have some talent on defense. You give up over 30 points every game in the damn playoff games. So to me, I certainly thought this was a possibility. Not saying that Sean McDermott is not a hell of a coach. He is. All right. I want to be surprised. I wouldn’t be surprised if he isn’t reunited with John Harbaugh with the Giants as a defensive coach.”

Belichick would bring a 302-165 record back to the NFL to go along with six Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots. But, Belichick hasn’t coached an NFL postseason game since 2021 when the Patriots made it as an AFC Wild Card team with a rookie QB in Mac Jones.

In the end, McDermott will finish his tenure in Buffalo with a 98-50 record overall. He also went 8-8 in the playoffs, failing to make a Super Bowl in nearly a decade with the franchise.