RFK Racing adds Greg Biffle display at team museum in honor NASCAR driver killed in plane crash

RFK Racing on Monday unveiled a new display at the team museum in Concord, N.C., in honor of NASCAR legend Greg Biffle. Biffle, his wife Cristina, his children, Emma and Ryder, and three others — Chad Wadsworth and Dennis and Jack Dutton — were killed in a Dec. 18 plane crash at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina.

The new display features the car in which Biffle drove to victory in 2013 at Michigan International Speedway. It was Biffle’s 19th and final Cup Series win. It was also Ford’s 1,000th NASCAR win. Included is the trophy Biffle won that day, as well as a commemorative coin and a race-winning diecast. Other items present are Biffle’s National Guard firesuit, the Victory Lane champagne bottle from his 2006 Southern 500 victory, and the trophy from his 2012 win at Texas Motor Speedway.

Cherishing our memories with the Biff. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LoQscyKUMo — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) January 6, 2026

“We’ve added a heartfelt new display to the RFK Racing museum,” RFK wrote on X. “In honor of Greg, we’re highlighting some of his remarkable achievements with our team — including the iconic No. 16 that secured Ford’s 1,000th victory in NASCAR — and a special tribute to the legendary Biff. All are welcome to stop by our museum and celebrate the legacy of Greg Biffle.”

NASCAR announces memorial for Greg Biffle

The crash which took Biffle, his family, and three others’ lives happened around 10:15 a.m. ET. At that time, a Cessna C550 crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport about an hour north of Charlotte. The wreckage immediately triggered fire and heavy smoke, leaving a pile of rubble on the ground.

A handful of local viewers captured footage, stunned by the plane’s low trajectory as it attempted to salvage the situation. Visibility in the area was low at the time of the crash, due to rain in the area. The Federal Aviation Administration is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Biffle, 55, made a name for himself in NASCAR in the late 90s and early 2000s, winning a Truck Series championship in 2000 and an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series title in 2002. He raced full-time in the Cup Series from 2003-2016, driving the No. 16 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing. Biffle compiled 19 wins in NASCAR’s top series, finishing runner-up to Tony Stewart in the Chase for the 2005 championship.

There will be a memorial held open to the public. It will take place Jan. 16 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte.