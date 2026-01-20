RFK Racing entering historic No. 99 car in Daytona 500, Corey LaJoie named driver

RFK Racing announced Tuesday it will be field a fourth entry in next month’s Daytona 500. Corey LaJoie will pilot the No. 99 Ford, a number best associated with RFK.

The No. 99 was last used by Daniel Suárez during his tenure with Trackhouse Racing. Once upon a time, the No. 99 was one of the best rides in the NASCAR Cup Series. RFK ran the number from 1996-2014 and the car went to Victory Lane 40 times. Jeff Burton tallied 17 wins from 1996-2004, and Carl Edwards had 23 victories from 2004-2014.

The number went dormant after Edwards left for Joe Gibbs Racing ahead of the 2015 season. RFK is reviving it for at least one more race, and LaJoie is getting the nod.

“This is a dream come true to get an opportunity with RFK Racing at the Daytona 500,” Lajoie said in a press release. “This is without a doubt, the best car and opportunity I’ve had at Daytona. I’m grateful for the trust they’ve placed in me.”

Corey LaJoie lands top ride for Daytona 500

LaJoie, 34, was previously announced as Brad Keselowski‘s replacement driver for The Clash on Feb. 1 at Bowman Gray Stadium. Keselowski, the RFK driver and co-owner, is recovering from a broken leg. LaJoie brings with him a decade worth of experience in Cup, last competing full-time in 2024 with Spire Motorsports and Rick Ware Racing.

LaJoie made four Cup starts last season. He drove the No. 01 Ford for Rick Ware Racing in the Daytona 500, finishing 22nd. LaJoie has nine Daytona 500 starts in total, compiling three top 10s and finishing a career-best fourth in 2024.

“From a competition standpoint, having a fourth car gives us and Ford Racing a better chance to win the Daytona 500,” Keselowski said. “It’s not just about adding another entry. Superspeedway racing is about cooperation and having an additional car allows us to be more effective in forming drafting alliances, controlling lanes, and putting ourselves in position when it matters most.”

RFK has two wins in the Daytona 500. Matt Kenseth won the organization’s first in 2009 and its second in 2012. RFK will look for one of LaJoie, Keselowski, Chris Buescher or Ryan Preece to break the drought this year.