RFK Racing, Liverpool FC reveal Chris Buescher paint scheme collaboration for Sonoma Raceway

Global soccer and American motorsports are colliding in another unique way this summer. RFK Racing announced a special crossover collaboration with Liverpool FC and primary sponsor Trimble, unveiling a one-of-a-kind paint scheme for Chris Buescher ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway on June 28.

The design celebrates the shared ownership of both organizations under Fenway Sports Group, blending two global brands into a single striking look. Buescher’s No. 17 Ford Mustang will prominently feature Liverpool’s iconic red color scheme sweeping across the car, paired with RFK’s traditional design elements accented by white and green.

Reds, this one’s for you!‼️



Liverpool and Trimble are kicking off the summer in Napa Valley with the No. 17 Liverpool livery. ⚽️



🔗 Read more: https://t.co/7s8ALXEUI3 pic.twitter.com/6NAi34h3jc — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) April 17, 2026

The centerpiece of the car is the unmistakable Liver Bird logo displayed on the door panel, creating a bold visual connection between the Premier League powerhouse and the NASCAR garage. Trimble’s branding will remain front and center, appearing across the hood, quarter panels and rear deck, tying together the collaboration between all three organizations.

“This is a special opportunity to connect three world-class organizations,” said RFK Racing president Chip Bowers. “Liverpool FC has one of the most passionate global fanbases in sports, and Trimble’s sponsorship made it possible to bring that global energy to life on one of our cars.”

Fans won’t have to wait long for a first look. The car is set to debut publicly at NBC’s “Premier League Mornings Live” fan festival in Tampa Bay on April 18-19, an event that will feature live match viewings and interactive experiences. It’s a fitting stage, especially as soccer continues to surge in popularity across the United States.

Meanwhile, the timing of the collaboration is intentional. The Sonoma race falls during a major stretch for the sport globally, leading into the World Cup and just weeks before Liverpool’s 2026 U.S. preseason tour, which includes stops in Nashville, New York and Chicago.

For Liverpool FC, the partnership represents a chance to expand its reach into a new sporting audience: “Collaborating with our global sponsor Trimble to feature on RFK Racing’s car is an exciting moment for the club,” said Liverpool commercial director Kate Theobald. “It allows us to show up in a completely new sporting environment and connect with supporters in a way that feels fresh and unexpected.”

The collaboration will also extend beyond the racetrack. Co-branded merchandise set to be released, giving fans of both NASCAR and soccer a tangible way to engage with the crossover.

It’s the latest example of Fenway Sports Group leveraging their portfolio, and a sign that the lines between sports worlds continue to blur. This is sure to be one of the top paint schemes of the year in NASCAR.