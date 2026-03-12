RFK Racing unveils Greg Biffle tribute paint schemes for all three cars for Darlington Throwback

NASCAR may no longer be asking teams to do throwback paint schemes for Darlington Raceway, but that isn’t stopping RFK Racing. All three of RFK’s Cup Series car will run throwback paint schemes on Sunday, March 22 at Darlington, celebrating the late Greg Biffle.

Biffle, who passed away alongside members of his family and three others in a plane crash this past December, won back-to-back races at The Lady in Black in 2005 and 2006. His No. 16 car will be featured as part of the NASCAR Experience, with the track also planning a special tribute to him during Alumni Weekend.

Greg Biffle tributes scheduled for Darlington weekend

RFK is honoring him with a trio of paint schemes inspired by some of his most iconic cars. Brad Keselowski‘s No. 6 Ford will incorporate features similar to that of the car Biffle drove in many of his best seasons at Roush Fenway Racing, now RFK.

Chris Buescher‘s No. 17 Ford is inspired by Biffle’s pole at Texas Motor Speedway in 2011. Ryan Preece, meanwhile, will see his No. 60 Ford pay tribute to Biffle’s 2009 scheme.

“The memory of Greg Biffle’s adventurous spirit, his fun-loving personality, and his endearing appreciation for his fans will forever be remembered and embraced by the NASCAR community,” said Chip Bowers, RFK team president. “The three selected throwback color schemes showcased humbly by the No. 6, No. 17, and No. 60, represent incredible moments in Greg’s storied career and offer fans, friends, and family alike an opportunity to reflect on the man and the competitor that we’ll forever remember with fondness and reverence. Darlington Raceway, one of Greg’s favorite track, serves as the perfect backdrop for all to relive his indelible impact on sport.”

The RFK threesome of Keselowski, Buescher, and Preece is off to a solid start to the 2026 season. Buescher is ninth in the points standings, Keselowski 16th and Preece 18th.