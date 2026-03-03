Rhea Ripley seemingly sends scathing message to Jade Cargill following heated social media exchange

Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill recently had a heated exchange on social media, which led to Ripley posting a brutal message. On Tuesday, Ripley went to her Instagram Story to share a message that was seemingly directed at Cargill.

“Not having fun. Not friends. Learn to work and never live to defame someone’s real human character by ‘breaking the 4th wall,'” Rhea Ripley wrote. The message came a day after Ripley tagged Jade Cargill in two videos that show her saying that she wants to face Ripley in the ring. The two WWE Superstars will face each other for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42 in April.

Rhea Ripley with a message following her back and forth with Jade Cargill on social media:



After Ripley tagged Cargill in the videos, Cargill replied with a video saying how much she loves Charlotte Flair. In the post, Cargill asked Ripley which member of WWE’s social media team found the videos for her since “they always have to find a way to keep you ‘on top’ going into Mania.”

“All you do is talk, Ripley said. “That’s literally it.” Cagill then asked Ripley if she talks like the hours she spends talking to creative.

Ripley then said, “You’re funny… That’s funny… Now we know you really do be talking out of your ass because everything you say is bulls**t. Don’t spread lies on my name you dumb B.”

Cargill ended the exchange by saying, “Hit dogs will holler. Holla, holla holla.” Because the two are battling at WrestleMania, Ripley and Cargill might be at each other’s throats to build the storyline. But Ripley’s message on her Instagram story might indicate that Cargill may have personally attacked her.

Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill have had a lot of success in WWE

Here’s what’s interesting: Despite the push Cargill, the reigning WWE Women’s Champion, has received recently, she is not getting a lot of love in the locker room. According to WrestleVotes (via Ringside News), Cargill has received some heat in the locker room, and that she is not “everyone’s favorite talent.”

Cargill joined WWE in 2023 after having a successful run at AEW. She is a two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Bianca Belair, and she won the Women’s Championship after defeating Tiffany Stratton for the title at Saturday Night’s Main Event in November.

Ripley is one of the WWE’s top stars. During her time with the company, Ripley has won the WWE Raw Women’s Championship once, the Women’s World Championship twice, and she’s a two-time Women’s Tag Team champion.