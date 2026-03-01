Three-time Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley outlasted five other competitors to win Saturday night’s Women’s Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber PLE. She last eliminated Tiffany Stratton to win the match, the first of her career.

Ripley now locks up a WrestleMania 42 match against WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill, her fifth world championship match at WrestleMania. Cargill has reigned as WWE Women’s Champion since her win over former champion Tiffany Stratton at November’s Saturday Night’s Main Event PLE.

The Australian becomes the eighth different woman to win an Elimination Chamber match. The first edition of the women’s match took place at Elimination Chamber 2018, which was won by Alexa Bliss.

Elimination Chamber Entrants (by order)

Kiana James (Eliminated 2nd by Raquel Rodriguez) Tiffany Stratton (Eliminated 5th by Rhea Ripley) Asuka (Eliminated 3rd by Raquel Rodriguez) Alexa Bliss (Eliminated 1st by Kiana James) Rhea Ripley (Winner) Raquel Rodriguez (Eliminated 4th by Tiffany Stratton)

Alexa Bliss was the first woman eliminated in the match after being misted in the face by Asuka. Bliss had Kiana James in position for a Sister Abigail before being hit in the face by the blue mist. James then rolled her up for the first elimination. James and Asuka were eliminated soon after by Raquel Rodriguez, however, as she stacked both women on top of eachother for the three-count.

Following her two eliminations, Rodriguez was pinned by Stratton after the former World Champion hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. This made the match essentially a 1 v1 between Rhea and Stratton, which Ripley won after hitting the Rip-Tide.

The win for Ripley comes just one day after she and tag-team partner, Iyo Sky, lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on the Feb. 27 edition of Friday Night Smackdown. Lash Legend and Nia Jax defeated the duo to win the titles for the first time as a tandem.

Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley have not yet crossed paths since Cargill’s WWE debut in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble match. Cargill’s WWE Women’s Championship was an option to pick for Women’s Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan, but she selected WWE Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer for a title match at WrestleMania 42.

Rhea Ripley earned fifth World Championship match at WrestleMania with win

Ripley is 3-1 in her previous four WrestleMania world championship matches. She also defended the NXT Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 in a losing effort.