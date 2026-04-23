Wrestling legend and 16-time world champion Ric Flair was not invited to WWE WrestleMania 42, which emanated from Las Vegas for the second consecutive year. He revealed the reason why during Wednesday’s episode of The Ariel Helwani Show.

Flair has been a staple of WrestleMania weekend for years. Whether he was wrestling ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage for the WWF Championship at WrestleMania VIII, battling The Undertaker in a No DQ match at WrestleMania X8, or helping his daughter, Charlotte Flair, win the Diva’s Championship at WrestleMania 32, the tylin’, profilin’, limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ n’ dealin’ son of a gun has always made his presence known at ‘The Showcase of the Immortals’.

However, Flair told Ariel Helwani that he wasn’t invited to WrestleMania due to threatening WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser. Flair alludes to Kaiser as ‘Tiffany Stratton’s husband’, although they were never married and are no longer together.

“I should have a red carpet wherever I go. I’m not afraid to say that,” Flair said. “I didn’t get invited to WrestleMania this year. I threatened to beat up Tiffany Stratton‘s husband (alluding to Kaiser) last year, and I wasn’t allowed to go. A 24-year-old kid (Kaiser is actually 35) being threatened by a 76-year-old man, and I can’t go to WrestleMania. Are you kidding me? That English kid… he’s going to go as far in wrestling as a gnat. He’ll be a fly on a wall in a year.”

Ludwig Kaiser has portrayed ‘El Grande Americano’ gimmick since July 2025

Kaiser (as himself) has not been seen on WWE programming since early July 2025, as he assumed the ‘El Grande Americano‘ gimmick following Chad Gable‘s untimely injury last year. Since becoming the new ‘El Grande’, Kaiser has soared to new heights in AAA. WWE purchased the company in April 2025. He is currently feuding with the ‘Original El Grande Americano‘ in Mexico, portrayed by a returning Gable.

“They had that thing where Tiffany made that remark about [Charlotte Flair]’s divorces, which we both know she’s not smart enough to have written,” Flair continued. “Somebody gave her a script. And then, he implied that he wouldn’t bum one off Ashley. Then I went, ‘okay, I need your number.’ I can get anybody’s number whenever I want it, any day. I called him and said, ‘hey, when I see you, I’m going to beat the s**t out of you.’ So, he went like a little bitch and told [Triple H], and I wasn’t allowed to go.”

Flair was alluding to an April 4, 2025 promo battle on Friday Night SmackDown between his daughter and the aforementioned Stratton. There, the two women traded barbs over Kaiser and Flair’s previous divorces. When Kaiser responded ‘please don’t flatter yourself’ after Flair claimed she was in his DMs, the WWE Hall of Famer was incensed, leading to his absence from WrestleMania 42.

Hilariously enough, Flair ended his interview with a jab at Kaiser, when told he was currently in Mexico.

“I’m sure he is,” Flair said. I hope he stays.”