Richard Childress: Austin Hill to drive No. 33 for rest of season following Kyle Busch’s death

Richard Childress Racing appears to have its answer for the remainder of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Following the death of Kyle Busch, Richard Childress indicated that Austin Hill is expected to remain behind the wheel of the No. 33 Chevrolet through the end of the year.

Speaking to reporters at Michigan International Speedway, Childress said the organization is planning to keep Hill in the car for the rest of the season: “Right now we’re looking at the rest of the season,” Childress said, according to Jeff Gluck of The Athletic.

The move comes just days after Richard Childress Racing announced it would retire the No. 8 following Busch’s passing. The organization elected to switch to the No. 33 while reserving the iconic No. 8 for Busch’s son, Brexton, should he one day reach NASCAR’s highest level.

RCR and the Busch family have spent the past couple weeks mourning the loss of the two-time Cup Series champion, who died from complications related to severe pneumonia and sepsis. Earlier last week, the organization released a statement thanking the NASCAR community for its support.

“Richard Childress Racing appreciates the outpouring of love and support,” the team said. “While his impact on RCR is undeniable, Kyle Busch’s far-reaching influence transcends the sport and will endure for generations.”

Moreover, Busch spent four seasons driving for Richard Childress Racing after joining the team in 2023. Though his final victory came during his first season with the organization, Busch remained one of NASCAR’s premier stars. He retired with 63 Cup Series wins and championships in 2015 and 2019.

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch,” RCR said in a joint statement with NASCAR and the Busch family. “A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation.”

Meanwhile, Hill now appears set to inherit the ride for the remainder of 2026. The longtime Xfinity Series standout has been one of Chevrolet’s top developmental drivers and already carried support from within the organization.

Teammate Austin Dillon expressed confidence in Hill last weekend, saying he believes his new teammate is ready for the opportunity: “I know one thing, I’m excited for Austin Hill because I think he’s a dog,” Dillon said. “I’m ready to go to war with him and go out there, as my teammate, and battle with him. If there’s any questions about that, he’s qualified.”

With Childress confirming the team’s current plans, Hill is poised to spend the remainder of the season carrying the No. 33 banner for Richard Childress Racing. We’ll see if he can keep the ride permanently.