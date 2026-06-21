Richard Childress breaks down while remembering Kyle Busch after Austin Hill victory

Richard Childress Racing garnered its first win since the tragic passing of Kyle Busch on Saturday afternoon. Austin Hill, driving the No. 21 car, passed Taylor Gray on the final lap to earn his first career road course victory at the United Rentals Driven to Serve 250.

Shortly after Busch’s tragic passing, it was announced that Hill, a teammate of Busch’s at RCR, would drive the renumbered 33 car for the remainder of the 2026 Cup Series Season. The win on Saturday helped bring some light to the RCR team, in what has been such a devastating past few weeks.

Following the race, Richard Childress became emotional when remembering Kyle Busch and discussing how Hill’s win provided a much-needed uplift to the RCR family.

Richard Childress offers an emotional tribute to Kyle Busch after Austin Hill's win. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xsuMgCrJgK — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) June 21, 2026

“It’s great. It’s great to win here. We’ve all got Kyle in our hearts,” Childress said. “You may not show it on the outside, but you do here [gesturing to his heart].”

RCR Racing suspended use of No. 8 car following Busch’s passing

In a statement released by RCR shortly after Busch’s passing on May 21, the organization announced that the No. 8 number would be reserved for Busch’s 11-year-old son, Brexton.

“Richard Childress Racing has elected to suspend use of the No. 8 and will run the No. 33 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and beyond,” the statement read. “Kyle Busch was instrumental in the design of RCR’s stylized No. 8 and it has become synonymous with Kyle and an important symbol for his fans and the NASCAR industry. No one can carry it forward to the level that he did. The No. 8 is reserved and ready for Brexton Busch when he is ready to go NASCAR racing.”

Richard Childress Racing is no stranger to shelving numbers following the deaths of their racers. Following Dale Earnhardt‘s death in 2001, his iconic No. 3 was shelved until 2013 (Cup Series), when it was pulled out of retirement for Austin Dillon.

The Associated Press spoke to “several people familiar with the situation” following Busch’s death. The outlet reported that Busch was testing in a Chevrolet racing simulator in Concord before becoming unresponsive. He was then transported to the hospital in Charlotte, according to the AP. We now know that his pneumonia unfortunately rapidly progressed into sepsis, taking Busch away from us way too soon.

There’s no doubt, however, that ‘Rowdy’ was in the car with Hill in spirit for his first career road course victory on Saturday.