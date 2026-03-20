Richard Childress gets emotional when displaying Bass Pro Shops CEO letter expressing rage to NASCAR over 'redneck' comments in RCR museum

Richard Childress found himself involved in the 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports vs. NASCAR trial after inflammatory comments made by former NASCAR commissioner Steve Phelps about Childress came to light in the discovery process. In an August 2023 text exchange with Brian Herbst, NASCAR chief media and revenue officer, Phelps said that Childress should be “taken out back and flogged.”

Phelps called him a “stupid redneck who owes his entire fortune to NASCAR.” Phelps’ comments came after Childress publicly criticized the Next Gen car and the media rights deal that was still being negotiated.

During the December trial, Bass Pro Shops CEO Johnny Morris penned a letter calling for Phelps to step down or be fired. Morris, whose company Bass Pro Shops has maintained sponsorship with Richard Childress Racing since 1998, assailed Phelps for making “shockingly offensive and false criticisms” of Childress, who “has done as much to build and promote NASCAR as anyone in the history of the sport.”

That letter now sits on display at the RCR Museum in Welcome, N.C. Childress got emotional revealing the display to Morris over a FaceTime call.

A tribute to friendship, legacy and the bonds that help shape this sport. Come see our newest display in the RCR Museum featuring Johnny Morris’ letter to Richard Childress. pic.twitter.com/YH5kQCBETJ — RCR (@RCRracing) March 19, 2026

Childress and Morris are longtime friends. Morris stood beside him against NASCAR in writing the public letter.

“The commissioner, in all his rant, has only managed to bring discredit to himself and the sport,” the letter wrote. “Many of our teammates have validly expressed concern that the commissioner’s recently revealed contempt for Richard Childress makes it abundantly clear that he and his lieutenants are not capable of being fair and objective when it comes to impartially enforcing the rules and regulations that govern the sport, including the objective assessment of fines and penalties. This is a threat to the very integrity of the sport.”

The letter had a massive impact on the trial. One day after the letter came out, 23XI/Front Row and NASCAR settled after eight days in court. On Jan. 6, Phelps announced his resignation as commissioner of NASCAR.

Later that month, Childress publicly addressed Phelps’ comments. The 80-year-old vowed he wouldn’t forget them.

“I’ve spoken to the France family, and my goal now is to try to help them and try to help everyone come together and build a stronger NASCAR sport. As far as the personal damages that came to me, if I tell you what I think now you’ll probably be bleeping me out,” Childress told FOX8 Sports‘ Kevin Connolly and Danny Harnden. “So, that is still to be carried on into the future, the personal attacks against me. I still — I’m like an old elephant, you don’t forget.”

Childress didn’t forget. Now, the Morris letter has a forever home at the RCR Museum.