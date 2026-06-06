Richard Childress: Kyle Busch should be put in NASCAR Hall of Fame ‘right away’

Richard Childress believes there should be no waiting when it comes to honoring Kyle Busch. It’s tough to argue with that idea.

Speaking with reporters at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, the Richard Childress Racing owner made it clear that he believes Busch’s accomplishments warrant immediate entry into the NASCAR Hall of Fame following the two-time Cup Series champion’s death.

“Kyle Busch will go down as one of the greatest race drivers that has ever been,” Childress said, according to Kelly Crandall of RACER. “He’ll be in the Hall of Fame. I’d like to see him put in right away.”

Childress’ comments came days after Busch passed away from complications stemming from severe pneumonia that progressed into sepsis. Busch was 41 years old.

The future Hall of Famer spent the final four seasons of his legendary career with Richard Childress Racing, driving the No. 8 Chevrolet. His final Cup victory came in 2023, though Busch remained competitive until the end of his career. In his last points-paying race, Busch recorded an eighth-place finish and had earned two top-10 finishes in his final three starts.

Earlier last week, Richard Childress Racing thanked the NASCAR community for the overwhelming support shown to the Busch family.

“Richard Childress Racing appreciates the outpouring of love and support,” the organization said in a statement. “While his impact on RCR is undeniable, Kyle Busch’s far-reaching influence transcends the sport and will endure for generations.”

All told, Busch compiled one of the most decorated resumes in NASCAR history. Across stops with Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and Richard Childress Racing, Busch collected 63 Cup Series victories and captured championships in both 2015 and 2019.

He also became NASCAR’s all-time wins leader across the sport’s top three national series and helped develop young talent through his successful Truck Series organization.

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch,” NASCAR, the Busch family and RCR said in a joint statement following his death. “A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation.”

Busch’s impact extended far beyond his accomplishments behind the wheel. His aggressive style, passion and larger-than-life personality helped make him one of the most recognizable stars of his era.

Now, Childress hopes NASCAR honors that legacy as quickly as possible. In his eyes, there is no debate. Kyle Busch’s place among the sport’s all-time greats has already been secured.