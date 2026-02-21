Richard Childress Racing among two NASCAR Cup Series car chiefs ejected ahead of Atlanta race

The NASCAR Cup Series hasn’t even settled in after the chaos of the Daytona 500. Now, two teams are already facing adversity before turning a lap at EchoPark Speedway.

According to Jeff Gluck of The Athletic, two teams failed inspection twice ahead of the Atlanta race. That triggered penalties, including the ejection of car chiefs and loss of pit selection.

Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 team, driven by Austin Dillon, had car chief Ryan Chism removed from the event. Additionally, B.J. McLeod’s team failed inspection twice as well, suffering the same penalties, with the car still requiring a third inspection attempt.

The timing matters at a track like Atlanta. Since its reconfiguration, the speedway races more like a superspeedway, where track position and coordinated pit stops are critical. Losing pit selection can significantly affect a team’s ability to stay with drafting partners, particularly during green-flag cycles.

That uncertainty mirrors the broader unpredictability of the venue itself. Christopher Bell captured the spring Atlanta race last year while Chase Elliott won the summer event, showcasing how wildly outcomes can vary.

Factors like Pack racing, late cautions and momentum runs often outweigh raw speed, making even small disadvantages, like inspection penalties, far more costly than at traditional intermediate tracks. Alas, Dillon now enters the weekend facing a steeper climb. He crashed out of the Daytona 500 and sits deep in the standings, and Atlanta has historically not been one of his best tracks.

His lone Top 10 finish there remains a sixth-place run in 2021. Still, drafting tracks occasionally reward survival over dominance, meaning opportunity can still exist late.

Meanwhile, attention across the garage remains split on who actually holds the edge Sunday. Kevin Harvick recently predicted Kyle Larson as the race winner, citing his growing comfort in the draft despite a modest 16th-place Daytona finish.

Joey Logano, coming off a third-place result and back-to-back Atlanta wins in 2023 and 2024, remains a statistical favorite. Daytona 500 winner Tyler Reddick also looms as a potential back-to-back victor for 23XI Racing.

All of that makes preparation crucial, and losing personnel before the race even begins adds another variable to an already chaotic environment. In Atlanta, details matter.

For at least two teams, the weekend started behind schedule before the green flag ever waved. We’ll see if they can bounce back when it comes time to race.